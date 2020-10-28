Lauren Esh said she could feel a defender closing in, so her shot was “kind of rapid fire” — barely touching her stick.

“I knew I didn’t have a lot time with that defender stepping up, so it was a touch-and-go type of thing there,” Esh, a Garden Spot senior, said. “It went between the goalie’s legs, so for that very split second if she would have closed her legs any sooner it would have been a save. So it was a very fast, fast move.”

And a very fast game-winning goal, as the Spartans pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory over Elco Tuesday night at Cocalico’s Talbon Field.

After finishing as section co-champions with 9-1 league records, Elco (9-2 league, 10-2 overall) and Garden Spot (10-1, 10-3) squared off in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three tiebreaker game. With the win, the Spartans advance to play in the league semifinals against Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1 Section Two, 10-3 overall) at 7 p. m. Thursday at Cocalico.

The two teams split their two meetings this season, with Elco winning 3-1 on Sept. 29 and Garden Spot edging the Raiders 1-0 on Oct. 12.

“They did great things, and we did great things,” Raider coach Kelsey Thorley said. “It is just some things don’t fall your way. They are a great team. It is always competitive when we play them. I think we are pretty evenly matched, and that was pretty obvious from our regular season to this game specifically.”

So it maybe it was only fitting the contest came down to OT.

Garden Spot coach said Katy Eby said it was her squad’s fourth or fifth overtime game this season, and the Spartans have learned they need to possess the ball. Once they control the ball, where it is going it makes a big difference for her team, she said.

Possessing the ball and aggressiveness was on full display in overtime, as the Spartans fired five shots on goal — the fifth finding the back of the cage.

The winning goal, with 1:16 left in the first overtime, started with strong passing from Amanda Leeland and Erin Gonzalez — finding Esh at the top of the circle, about 15 yards out. It was Gonzalez’s fourth assist on the season.

Thorley said the Raiders’ goal was to score in the first five minutes of the game. They did just that. Less than two minutes into the contest, Elco’s Amanda Smith notched her seventh goal of the season, sending her shot into the left corner of the cage to put Elco up 1-0 with 13:25 remaining in the first quarter.

“I’m glad they were able to come back from it,” Eby said about giving up the early goal. “I don’t know if they (Garden Spot) had their wits or weren’t ready to play, maybe. Just seemed a little slow coming out. But they picked it up. Passing it a little more. Possession. Keep it away from the left side — Elco is great on the left side of the field.”

Melanie Esh assisted on the first Garden Spot goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:25 remaining in the first on Brianna Hynson’s blast from 10 yards out.

Keeping it a family affair, the Spartans last won a section title in 1992, and Hynson’s mother Christy, was on that team.