With a camera pressed to his eye, Kuladeep Reedy Dudyala snapped photos Wednesday morning near a roadside entryway to Chickies Rock Overlook Trail in northwestern Lancaster County.

Nearby, his car was parked, and he pointed out its North Carolina plates. Dudyala of Charlotte was in Lancaster County visiting a family member. After the COVID-19 outbreak he decided to stay.

The area is less crowded, lessening his chances of exposure to the illness, Dudyala said, explaining his reasoning. It’s the same reasoning that led him to the trail, where he said open air exercise would boost his immune system while keeping him clear of the contagion.

“I thought, ‘This is a good time to do it,’” he said, noting his interest in nature photography.

He wasn’t alone. At outdoor recreation spots across the county, residents took to trails, paved pathways, skateboard ramps and playground equipment to get in some playtime while avoiding indoor crowds.

‘It’s a good escape’

That was true at Riverfront Park in East Donegal Township, where about a half dozen teen girls, members of Donegal High School’s track team, met up to run a section of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.

Myra Naqvi, 16, said they had talked about the illness before meeting up, and it was understood that anyone with symptoms would have to stay home.

“This is the first time that we got together,” she said of the time that passed since schools closed to limit the virus’ spread.

Naqvi said news of the illness, commonly called coronavirus, has been closely followed by her classmates.

“It’s caused anxiety, I think,” she said.

On another part of the trail to the west in Conoy Township, Crystal Bechtold held the family dog on a leash while her 6-year-old son, Silas, crouched to pick up a rock, remarking at how smooth it was. Finding something smooth was part of a scavenger hunt his mother printed to keep him busy.

“We like to get outside and do anything because it’s a good escape,” Bechtold said, adding that she’s been disallowing indoor playdates due to virus-related concerns.

‘We were going stir-crazy’

A trio of Lancaster County mothers — Sara Eddy, Ellie Simmons and Kendra Allen — had their hands full at a playground in Manheim Township’s Overlook Park. There, they watched their children, six in total, play.

“We were going stir-crazy,” Eddy said, commenting on time spent indoors since virus fears shutdown local schools, restaurants and other businesses.

The mothers agreed that they didn’t have much fear for the virus.

“I’m not worried about it affecting me personally,” Simmons said.

But they were worried about their incomes; they’d all been laid off due to virus-related closures.

Just yards away, Connor Sylvester, 18, rode a skateboard on ramps inside Overlook Park. Sylvester said his mother has been incredibly worried about the illness, but he has other concerns.

“It’s kind of scary because it’s my senior year, and if they don’t get it under control, my prom is up for question, my graduation even,” said Sylvester, a student at Manheim Central High School.

On a bench facing toward the skate park, Katherine Englert, of Millersville, watched as her two sons and their two friends, ages 10 and 12, also rode the ramps.

She said she’d been limiting interaction with friends solely to outdoor activities in an effort to stave off the illness.

“In the car on the way here, jokingly I told them, ‘Don’t breathe on each other,” Englert said. “I’m concerned. I definitely am. I think it’s serious.”

