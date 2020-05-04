East Lampeter Township police

HARASSMENT

UPPER LEACOCK TWP..: Hailley Forester, 19, of Christiana, was charged with harassment after she threw a shoe at another person during a domestic dispute at 8:30 p.m. April 28 in the first block of West Main Street, police said.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.: Robin Bowman, 49, of East Petersburg, was charged with harassment during a domestic dispute around 12:18 p.m. April 21 in the first block of Blaine Avenue, police said.

THEFT, FALSE ID

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Telisia Williams, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft and false identification to law enforcement after she concealed $144.72 worth of merchandise in bags and provided a fake name to police April 27 at Walmart, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Sophia Barr, 49, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a report of an erratic driver April 25 in the area of Hartman Station Road and Lincoln Highway East, police said. Barr had a blood alcohol content of 0.223%, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT OF SERVICES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: James Tolbert, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of services after he was found using a hotel room for personal use without making payments March 28 at Days Inn, 34 East Brook Road, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Matthew Getz, 37, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a call of reckless driving around 9:31 p.m. April 25 in the 300 block of East Main Street, police said. Getz refused to submit a breath test, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Colin Buzzard, 19, of Denver, was charged with theft of property mislaid after he removed $360 from a wallet that someone had left in a shopping cart April 24 at Yoder's County Market, 14 South Tower Road, police said.

