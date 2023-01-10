Lancaster County public schools face challenges in ensuring student success as the county becomes more diverse.

That’s one of the takeaways from Lancaster YWCA’s new report - “An Equity Profile of Lancaster County,” which was released today on its website, YWCAlancaster.org.

Among the measures that stand out in the report is the growing diversity of the student population in contrast to the majority white teaching workforce and the fact that students of color are given out of school suspension in greater numbers than their percentage of the student population.

The report, created through a research partnership between PolicyLink and the University of Southern California Equity Research Institute, brings together in one place a variety of measures that benchmark where people of color – who are expected to make up about a third of Lancaster County’s population by 2050 – stand compared to white residents. In nearly all cases, non-white residents fare worse, the report shows.

“Our hope is that it will serve as a benchmark to show us where we are as a county and where we can continue to improve,” YWCA Lancaster Chief Executive Officer Stacie Blake wrote in a foreword to the report.

‘The most diverse generation’

According to the report, the public school-age population shows a countywide shift in demographics. In 2019, 26% of youth under 18 in Lancaster County were people of color while 7% of residents 65 and older were people of color – creating a 19% racial generation gap.

“Young people are the most diverse generation in Lancaster and ensuring that they have the opportunity and resources to succeed is vital to the prosperity of the county,” the report says.

The racial generation gap has grown by 13 percentage points since 1980, when only 8% of youth were people of color and only 2% of seniors were people of color.

“The predominately white older generation needs to invest in infrastructure and opportunities for a more racially diverse young population to secure the development of the next generation and the county’s economic future,” the report says.

One of the areas where such investment may improve outcomes is in cultivating a teacher workforce as diverse as the student population – an issue that growing bodies of research have found relates to student success.

Research by the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that a diverse teaching workforce boosts the academic performance of students of color and can close the achievement gaps between students of color and white students.

Additionally, a 2017 North Carolina study found students are less likely to be removed from school as punishment when they and their teachers are the same race. This connection is largely documented among Black students who had Black teachers while there was little evidence to support any benefit for white students being matched with white teachers.

Studies like these define challenges for Lancaster County’s public schools because although their student populations are increasingly diverse, the vast majority of teachers are white.

More than a third of students in Lancaster, Columbia Borough, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township school districts are people of color but more than 90% of teachers in these districts are white, according to 2019-20 data used in the report.

Countywide, 96% of teachers are white while 65% of students are white. Almost a quarter of students in the county are Latinx but only 2% of teachers are Latinx.

Schools with more students of color, however, do have more teachers of color. For example, in the School District of Lancaster, where 88% of students are people of color, 11% of teachers are people of color – the highest percentage of any district.

Similarly, in the Conestoga Valley School District, where 39% of students are people of color, 7% of teachers are people of color.

But no districts have student and teacher populations that match in diversity – and according to 2015-16 data in the report, students of color are more likely than white students to be suspended in their respective school districts.

In 16 out of Lancaster County’s 17 school districts, according to the report, students of color were overrepresented among those receiving out of school suspensions. Pequea Valley School District was the only district where students were proportionately represented.

At Manheim Township School District, the difference between the share of students who are people of color and the share of those students receiving out of school suspensions was as high as 33%.

“Harsh school discipline interrupts a student’s education and racial disparities in disciplinary practices can deepen educational and job opportunities for youth of color,” the report says.

Equity initiatives

At least one group hopes to remedy such disparities in schools though, according to the report.

A statewide initiative, the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium, includes more than 140 individuals from nearly 60 institutions working to increase efforts to diversify and better train the state’s educator workforce. Its members hope to bring renewed attention to teacher diversity, according to newamerica.org.

“Initiatives like the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium that strengthen the pipeline for teachers of color and allocate more resources to schools have the potential to set the next generation, and the county, up for success,” the report says.

And one movement, a lawsuit including the School District of Lancaster as a petitioner, is creating real traction in the state for fairer funding of public schools, according to the report. Under-resourced schools like the Lancaster city district have high concentrations of low-income residents and households of color.

In some areas, Lancaster County is already trending toward a more equitable education system.

From 1990 to 2019, according to the report, the share of 16 to 24 year-olds who are Latinx, not enrolled in school and without a high school diploma decreased from 35% to 7% – the most dramatic decline of any race or ethnicity reported.

The share of 16 to 24 year olds who are Latinx not in school or work has also decreased from 28% in 1990 to 15% in 2019.