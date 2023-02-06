Two northern Lancaster County nonprofit organizations invite area residents to take part in an opportunity to show love and kindness to neighbors in need.

On Valentine’s Day — Tuesday, Feb. 14 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ephrata’s Re-Uzit on State, at 1054 State St., will host “Love Your Neighbor,” a day of shopping to benefit Ephrata Area Social Services, a nonprofit organization that offers care and support through various community programs in northern Lancaster County.

Participants can shop throughout the store’s 22,000 square feet of gently used clothing, household items, books, toys, jewelry and décor. All ReUzit on State’s sales will be donated directly to the social service agency to support its important community work.

“This event is special because it represents what Ephrata Area Social Services has stood for since it started, the community coming together,” said Casey Ellis, executive director of the social services group.

Alonna Gaustche Sprunger, executive director of ReUzit on State, said, “We are excited for the ‘Love Your Neighbor’ event — not only will it be fun to shop, but it will be exciting to spend the day showing love in action for the community.”

The idea for the event was born out of the desire of ReUzit on State’s leaders to do something more to give back to families in the local community who are struggling. ReUzit on State is a nonprofit that benefits Mennonite Central Committee, which provides local and global relief, and has had a presence in Ephrata for more than 40 years.

For more information on these nonprofits visit: EphrataAreaSocialServices.org and ReuzitOnState.org.