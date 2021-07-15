Millie Eisemann is many things to many people.

She is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, student, storyteller, humanitarian, daughter, sister, aunt, and counselor, and above all - faithful follower of God.

And this week, Millie Eisemann is 100.

That's right, the woman known as "Mother to Millions," is marking a century of life. She was born near Lititz on July 13, 1921, the youngest of nine children of John Balmer and Laura Moore Balmer.

For the woman with the warm, tender smile and loving touch, it has always been about children. Although she herself had four children, there are thousands or maybe millions of children who have looked to Millie Eisemann as a cherished mother figure.

"Children learn from their parents. You have to be an example to your children. That's how they learn to be good people," says Eisemann.

The children that Eisemann refers to are her own four children - Phil, Bob and Tom Eisemann, and Janet Eisemann Hoffer; as well as the children from Sunday school classes, hiking clubs, scouts, shelters for the underprivileged, homeless shelters, disaster relief camps, prison outreach services, churches, and the Ephrata neighborhood where she raised her own family with her husband Lloyd Quintin Eisemann.

"It wasn't me. It was God," she says simply.

Even when she received the Humanitarian Award from the Lancaster Chapter of Christians and Jews and the Human Relations Commission in 1993, Eisemann credited God for her dedication to serving others.

Back then, she was 72 and still an active volunteer with the Cooperative Disaster Child Care - going to disaster sites across the country. She was there to comfort and care for children who had faced tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes, with their families. Some had lost family members or beloved pets, and Eisemann knew how to comfort them with her calming presence and faith in God. She was in North Carolina after Hurricane Hugo and in Miami after Hurricane Andrew.

Wherever she was needed, Eisemann was there, especially when she could help children and their families.

"It has been a calling for me," says Eisemann, who feels blessed for the many years she has had to help others.

She is just as surprised as anyone that she has lived to be 100. She has led a healthy life, walking and exercising, eating nutritious food - much of it grown in her own garden - and staying active and involved. But there is an even deeper secret.

"I think the secret to life is to be kind," says Eisemann. "You have to think about others, not just yourself. And you have to think about the children." Eisemann's concern for children focuses on how every child deserves to be loved and respected. She doesn't like to hear of people who swear around their children, or people who strike their children. She thinks that sets an example that harms a child.

As a child herself, she grew up on the Red Rose Dairy farm along Fruitville Pike. When she was 5, the family moved to the Temperance Hill Farm between Lititz and Manheim, where Millie grew up milking cows, planting, driving the tractor, and spearing tobacco. She still bears the mark on her big toe from when a cow stepped on it.

Eisemann went to the oneroom Lime Rock school house from first to eighth grade, then graduated from Lititz High School in 1939. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Wilbur Suchard Chocolate Company. That was her first and last full-time paid employment. After she was married in 1941, her work became raising her family, caring for countless other children, and serving as a volunteer.

Millie and "Quint" Eisemann were married on January 11, 1941 at the Church of the Brethren, where she was a lifelong member. During their 59-year marriage, Lloyd Eisemann often called himself "Mr. Millie." He was pleased to be known as the husband of a woman who was so well respected in the community. He died in 2000.

The Eisemanns had four children. Their oldest is Phil Eisemann, an electrician, Peace Corps volunteer, and teacher. Her next son is Bob Eisemann, an industrial arts teacher for the Ephrata School District for 37 years who now works as Atlantic Northeast District Disaster Coordinator. Her son Tom is a carpenter, woodworker, missionary, and worked as a roadie with then-Clair Brothers, touring with bands like Chicago.

Eisemann describes all of her sons as being "a bit demanding." With a smile, she adds, "They demanded honesty and living up to high expectations." It seems they took their mother's lessons to heart.

The youngest Eisemann child is Janet Hoffer, who was born with a profound hearing loss. This was when Millie's maternal love was put to the test. When she was told that her beloved daughter should be institutionalized, she steadfastly refused.

"I knew I could take care of her. I never thought for a moment of not keeping her with me. A child needs her mother," says Eisemann.

Millie dedicated herself to working with her daughter to teach her to read. Throughout their Ephrata home, Millie placed index cards with the words "table," "chair," "lamp," and "desk." Even the "cat" was labeled. Jan learned to read, to read lips, and attended Ephrata schools until 8th grade. Then she studied sign language at a Philadelphia school for the deaf, and later graduated from Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. She earned her master's degree from Western Maryland University, teaching deaf children in Delaware, Maryland, and in Lancaster County for IU13. Like her brothers, Jan Hoffer has followed her mother's example of service, volunteering in Haiti with children.

Growing up as a child of Millie Eisemann has been a blessing for all of her children. As Phil says, "For 50 years Mom served as Ephrata's best free psychologist. Women from the area would gather at her round kitchen table for Bible study." "I am truly blessed that God gave me to Millie Eisemann - to be her son. She is living her life as a model of Jesus.

She reminds all of us to serve and then give God all the Glory," says Bob.

"Mom's unconditional acceptance of people is truly amazing. No one makes me laugh as much as she does," says Tom.

Daughter Jan talks about some of her mother's wellknown attributes.

"Mom has always been a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, affectionately known as 'Memaw," she said. "Mom is always positive, always serving, and thinking of others first. She stays active and says if you don't use it, you will lose it. Being a sister in the Lord is a great influence on me." The family photo albums are filled with pictures of Millie lovingly holding babies, cuddling with toddlers, reading to children, telling stories at church camps, hiking local trails, and tenderly kissing her granddaughter at a wedding. The photographs are a testament to her dedication to the youngest among us.

Her legacy includes her four children, and their spouses, along with her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren...not to mention the millions of other children whose lives she has touched.

Even at 100, Millie Eisemann stays busy and active at her home at Brethren Village. She loves when family comes to visit and missed them dearly during the pandemic.

As she looks back on a long life that has included volunteering for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, teaching Sunday School, serving as clerk and judge of elections, being clerk of the vegetable contest at the Ephrata Fair, working at Camp Swatara, teaching Bible school, storytelling for children's hour, leading the hiking club, serving as a hospital chaplain, working in the hospital snack bar, being chaplain for the women at Lancaster County Prison, teaching women at an Alabama prison, and teaching at an AME church in Washington, D.C., Millie refuses to take credit for all that she has done.

"My purpose in life has been to lift people up," says Millie Eisemann. "To God be the glory." If anyone wants to send a card or letter to Millie Eisemann, send to: Millie Eisemann, Brethren Village 12 Conestoga Drive, Room 110, Lititz, PA 17543.

Laurie Knowles is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.