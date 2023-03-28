The Ephrata human resources director who died Friday after an explosion at the R.M. Palmer plant in West Reading while she worked was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter, her family wrote in her obituary.

Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, was one of seven killed in an explosion that rocked West Reading. The coroner also said 60-year-old Domingo Cruz, of Reading, died. The coroner is still working to confirm the identities of the remaining five people.

Sandoe loved camping, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and riding motorcycles; she and her husband, Keith, with whom she would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in May, rode in charitable motorcycle events. She was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church in Lititz and volunteered at local food banks, as well as at the annual Palmer Easter Egg Hunt and at events supporting families in West Reading.

"Family was everything to Amy," her family wrote, and she "cherished all the time she could spend with family, that created memories that truly lasted in her heart."

"We will miss her light, her laughter, and her hugs," they wrote. Efforts to reach family members and friends for direct comment were unsuccessful.

Born in Lancaster, Sandoe was the daughter of John R. Futer of Ephrata, and Deborah L. Strauss Futer Young of Lititz. She previously worked as human resources director at Dairy Farmers of America in Reading and with Binkley and Ober Inc., East Petersburg. She was a graduate of Manheim Central schools, according to newspaper archives.

She is also survived by a son and daughter, two granddaughters, a brother, two nieces and a nephew, according to her obituary, and by her two dogs, Finn and Odie.

Her funeral will be Friday in Lititz, with arrangements through the Buch Funeral Home, with private burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Outreach Program-Tiny Houses or Veteran Outreach of PA Donations, P.O. Box 6127, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

The United Way of Berks County and the Berks County Community Foundation announced on Sunday the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund for those impacted by the explosion. Those looking to donate can go to bccf.org. The American Diner in West Reading also donated all proceeds from Sunday's sales -- $3,600 -- to relief efforts, the Reading Eagle reported Tuesday. A quarter, or $900, will go to the recovery fund, while the remainder will be split between the West Reading Fire Department, West Reading Police Department and Western Berks Ambulance Association.

All seven bodies were recovered from the site of R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the borough of West Reading, according to the Associated Press. The blast happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday. State and local fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene to try to determine the cause of the blast. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which regulates workplace safety, was also at the site.

Records from OSHA, the federal workplace safety agency, show only one violation at the West Reading plant over the past five years, according to The Associated Press. In 2018, an employee lost the tip of a finger during the cleaning of a pneumatically pressurized ball valve. The company agreed to pay a $13,000 fine. In January, records show, OSHA levied a penalty of more than $12,000 after an inspection at R.M. Palmer’s plant in nearby Wyomissing. Details of that case were not immediately available.

R.M. Palmer said in a weekend statement that everyone at the company was devastated, and it was reaching out to employees and their families through first responders and disaster recovery organizations because its communication systems were down. “The tragic events that occurred on Friday have had a profound impact on all of us at R.M. Palmer, and we appreciate the outpouring of support as all of us continue to deal with the loss of our friends and coworkers,” the company said on Facebook Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.