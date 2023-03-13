An Ephrata woman died in an ATV crash in Huntingdon County on Saturday.

Bret Hoffert was driving a 2013 Honda Rancher with Amanda Hoffert as a passenger at 6:25 p.m. on Block Hollow Road in Tell Township. A GoFundMe to support the family indicates the couple were on a mountain weekend getaway with friend.

The Hofferts' ATV went off the right side of the road for "unknown reasons" and hit a ditch, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle overturned and threw the couple off the vehicle.

Amanda Hoffert, 34, died at the scene, according to state police. Emergency crews flew Bret Hoffert, 36, to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital for serious injuries.