An Ephrata woman had her preschool-age child along with her when she served as a getaway driver for an early-morning June burglary, according to police.

Brandi Marks, 37, was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in the June 9 burglary of a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Road, Ephrata, police said.

Marks had her child in her vehicle when she drove David T. Dutcher Jr., 40, who is homeless, from the burglary in which he stole a glass jar chicken feeder, a butter churn, a clock, a sausage stuffer and a copper wash boil from a home, police said.

Dutcher fled when the resident confronted him, police said. He was charged with burglary in June.

An antiques vendor who purchased some of the stolen items contacted police when he learned the items were stolen, police said.

Marks remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

