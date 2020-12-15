An Ephrata woman died after a crash in Ephrata Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Ephrata police say Patricia A. Lausch, 84, of Ephrata, drove her sedan into the path of a pickup truck traveling on Hahnstown Road from a stop sign on Glenwood Drive shortly before 2:15 p.m.

She was taken to Reading Hospital, where she died, police said.

The pickup, driven by Steven Yeager, 38, of Stevens, did not have a stop sign. He was not injured.

Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company helped the police. The road was closed for about two hours for the investigation and cleanup. Further details were not immediately available.