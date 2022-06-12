A woman is facing charges after police determined in their investigations nearly seven months after they say she hit a woman with a van in Ephrata that she didn't look for all hazards in the roadway.

Lori K. Kempisty, 47, of Ephrata, was charged with a single summary count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death, according to court documents.

The fatal incident happened at 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, as Judith M. Breger was crossing North State Street at the intersection of Pine Street. Kempisty, who was driving a Boyo Transportation Services Van, hit Breger while she was crossing, police said.

Investigators with Ephrata Police constructed the crash using "multiple sources of evidence," including drive camera footage from Kempisty's van, according to a news release issued by the department Sunday.

Police determined that while Kempisty looked for other cars when she stopped at an intersection with a four-way stop sign, she didn't notice other hazards at the time.

"Inattentional blindness, the failure to notice an object or events when attention is directed toward a primary task or target, is occasionally a factor in pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle crashes," according to the release. "This failure caused Kempisty not to see Breger, a pedestrian legally crossing the roadway in a crosswalk."

Breger died of her injuries on Saturday, Oct. 23, police said. No students were on Kempisty's van at the time of the crash.

A criminal docket indicates that Kempisty will be a sent a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing.