When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, June 2.

What happened: Ephrata Township Community Park may look inviting, but most of the park will be off-limits until Lancaster County achieves green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, officials said. When that happens, restrooms and playgrounds will need to be sanitized daily, leaving officials to wonder who will do that.

Background: The community park has a large pond used for fishing and a walking trail, and currently the park is open only for fishing, walking and hiking. The park also has a few softball fields, volleyball court, benches, a pavilion that can be rented to guests, restrooms, and a playground area with equipment. The township has been following state guidelines on social distancing and has restricted access to facilities. “I’m not sure we want to deviate from that,” Township Manager Steve Sawyer said.

Quotable: “If we don't follow the state’s rules, and if a lawsuit would be filed, we wouldn’t be covered,” Sawyer said. “We would have the potential for a lawsuit.”

Drug task force: With $150,000 reported missing in seized cash from the Lancaster County Task Force, Ephrata Township supervisors agreed to table funding the force for now.

Township audit: Accountants Megan Senkowski and Krista A. Showers of Trout CPA gave a clean bill of financial health, noting the township ended last year with a fund balance of $2.11 million and no significant debt. Senkowski said the fund balance could cover up to seven months of expenses, if needed. “That’s a cushion for the township,” she said.