An Ephrata Township man used a fake badge to try to gain access to his mother's safety deposit bank box, claiming he was employed by the Department of Defense, police said.

The Ephrata Police Department has charged Sean Quick, 55, with impersonating an officer after he attempted to convince the staff at Ephrata National Bank, 31 E. Main St., that he was a federal agent in order to access the safety deposit box on March 20, according to a criminal complaint. The charges were filed April 3.

An officer arrived on the scene and spoke with Quick, who said he was a Department of Defense employee, but changed his employment status multiple times during their conversation. Quick told the officer he was retired, then said he could not provide any other forms of identification or a retired badge, before saying a friend gave him the prop and he was not a federal employee, according to the complaint.

The badge claimed to identify a special agent for the Central Intelligence Agency, Protective Operations Division, No. 943. Police determined the badge was not authentic and found an identical one for sale online.

Bank security director Holly McGloshen spoke with an officer who said Quick also had been at the bank with his mother 12 days earlier and displayed the badge. The police did not say what he was trying to access or why he displayed the badge on his previous visit. Quick's attorney, Jonathan Chieppor, declined to comment on the case.

Quick faces one misdemeanor charge of impersonating a federal officer. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Tony S. Russell on May 9.