An Ephrata Township man has been charged with impersonating a public servant for the second time this year after entering an auto shop in July with full law enforcement gear and uniform.

Sean Quick, 55, entered Park Place Automotive, an auto repair shop in West Earl Township, southwest of Akron, on July 5 in full police gear, including a bulletproof vest, taser, firearm, flashlight and handcuffs. He also had a patch attached to his uniform that said “Agent,” according to police.

Staff told police Quick’s uniform gave them the impression he was employed in law enforcement or was some type of public servant. A police affidavit did not say whether Quick requested anything from the staff at the shop. A representative of Park Place Automotive did not respond to a request for comment.

Police charged Quick with one count of impersonating a public servant, and he turned himself in Aug. 22, waiving his preliminary arraignment. He is next scheduled for a formal arraignment Sept. 22. Quick declined to comment, deferring to his attorney, Jonathan Chieppor, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Quick has another charge for the same crime from an incident March 20, when he attempted to get into his mother’s safety deposit bank box at Ephrata National Bank, claiming he was employed by the Department of Defense, according to police.

Police charged Quick after he entered the bank at 31 E. Main St., Ephrata, with a badge that said he was a special agent for the Central Intelligence Agency, Protective Operations Division, No. 943. The badge is available for sale online.

Quick waived his preliminary hearing for the charge related to the bank incident. A trial date has not been sent.