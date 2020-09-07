Thousands of dollars lost in a crash were returned to the owner thanks to the honesty of Steffy's Towing, according to Ephrata police.

They said the car had been totaled in October, and in April the owner had reported the money missing, saying he had found only his wife's empty purse when searching the car. They had no leads or suspects.

But then they got a call from Mark Steffy, who owns the towing company and found what ended up being $32,150 in wet, moldy cash among debris inside the car as he was preparing it to be scrapped.

His wife, Alicia Steffy, said the right thing to do was so obvious that he called police before even telling her.

"This didn’t feel like anything huge or monumental or big to us," she said. "You run your business ethically and morally, that’s just another day at the job."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

They got the vehicle from another tow company, Alicia Steffy said, and hadn't searched it earlier because they don't go into a car until the salvage process is complete and "the state actually declares the car and its contents ours."

That way, she said, if the owner turns up during the process, "they’ll find everything in their car exactly the way they left it."

They hadn't previously discovered anything of this magnitude, she said, but they have found things like pictures or birth certificates, and made every effort to get them back to the owners.

"I would hope that if we ever found ourselves in that position somebody would do the same for us," she said.