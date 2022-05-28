A teenager was killed after crashing with another vehicle at an East Cocalico Township intersection late Friday night, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Seventeen-year-old Ephrata resident Alexander Myers was killed in the collision at Garden Spot and North Reading (Route 272) roads shortly before midnight, Diamantoni said. The crash took place at the border with Ephrata Township less than two miles northeast of Ephrata Borough.

Emergency crews were sent to the intersection at 11:45 p.m. following a report of a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers trapped inside their cars, according to an East Cocalico Township police news release. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue personnel were able to free the other driver who was then taken to Reading Hospital to be treated for trauma, police said.

Myers will undergo an external examination “within the next 24 hours” to determine his cause and manner of death, Diamantoni said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact East Cocalico Township police.