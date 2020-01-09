Ephrata Area is one step closer to becoming the first Lancaster County school district to significantly delay school start times.

The school board this week directed Ephrata administrators to move forward with a plan that would delay school start times at every grade level — from five minutes for elementary students to 45 minutes for middle school students — starting in the 2020-21 school year.

It chose that plan, which the board could vote on as early as next month, over another that essentially would swap elementary and intermediate school start times with secondary schools.

Ephrata has studied the issue since spring 2019 in response to mounting scientific research that says teenagers don’t get enough sleep partly because of early school start times. Those students thus have a higher risk of irritability, anxiety, impulsivity and other mental and physical health problems.

Research suggests secondary schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later. Under Ephrata’s proposal, middle and high school students would start at 8:05 a.m. and 8:10 a.m., respectively.

“It really seems like an opportunity to drastically improve some of the elements of our student experience, especially for adolescents,” Superintendent Brian Troop said.

Troop said administrators factored medical research and shifts schools across the state and country have made into the proposed change in start times.

A state report released in October 2019 said at least 25 school districts since 2011 successfully implemented later start times. Linden Hall, a private, all-girls school in Lititz, bumped its start time from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in 2016, the report says.

In addition to delaying start times, Ephrata’s new schedule would shorten the school day for every level but elementary, which would see its day extend by 10 minutes.

Troop said this wouldn’t necessitate additional school days, because Ephrata already offers “well above” the minimum instructional hours required by the state — 900 for full-time prekindergarten and elementary, and 990 for secondary.

The proposal also wouldn’t disrupt sports events or practices, the district says, other than athletes missing more class time when leaving early for away events.

Special arrangements would be made for students who attend the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center or the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, the district says.

“Hopefully our community sees that we’re listening to their concerns about this issue and what a change in schedules could do in terms of disruptions to family routines,” Troop said.

Next, Ephrata must refine bus schedules and construct new schedules that correspond to the school day’s new duration.

It also continues to solicit feedback from the community. Residents interested in submitting comments or questions can do so by visiting bit.ly/EphrataSleep.