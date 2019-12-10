A discussion about sleep turned into a rebuke of excessive homework Monday as officials from Ephrata Area School District fielded questions about potentially shifting secondary school start times.

More than 100 residents attended the community information session at Ephrata Middle School as administrators consider later start times as early as the 2020-21 school year.

The session began with presentations from sleep experts with WellSpan Health, who said teenagers undoubtedly need more sleep than what they’re getting on average.

“Sleep is essential,” said Dr. Meera Ranganathan, a specialist at WellSpan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine in Ephrata. “It’s not a luxury.”

That’s especially true for adolescents, she said, because puberty causes a shift in their sleep cycles. Their brains, she said, delay the release of melatonin, so it’s difficult for teenagers to fall asleep before 11 p.m. This can have a myriad of health implications, from increased anxiety and mood swings to obesity and drug use.

Many Ephrata students suffer from a lack of sleep, said Assistant Superintendent Rick Hornberger, who reviewed the results of a survey the district conducted with nearly 1,100 students in seventh through 12th grades.

Almost 81% of students said they failed to get the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep on school nights, he said. And 67% of students said they felt sleepy during the school day.

Superintendent Brian Troop then took questions from the audience. While those who spoke said they agreed with the science, they questioned whether moving start times — and, therefore, end times — was the right solution.

Many asked how it would impact extracurricular activities and busing schedules. Troop and Hornberger said the logistics are yet to be ironed out.

Homework loads became a contentious topic toward the end of the meeting, with residents talking over each other and the meeting ending several minutes later than expected.

Troop asked audience members to raise their hands if their kids’ schedules were full from the end of school to bedtime. Nearly everyone raised their hands. Many expressed concern with having less time at night to fit in their kids’ activities, from sports and clubs to homework and studying.

High school junior Olivia Fedorshak said after the meeting she’s already “worn down” and stays up until 11 p.m. doing homework.

“Higher achieving students — it’s not going to help them,” her mother, Carol Fedorshak, 56, of Ephrata Township, said. “It’s going to hurt them.”

Ephrata administrators are expected to make a recommendation on school start times to the school board in January or February.