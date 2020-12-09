An Ephrata Borough property owner was charged with arson on Tuesday after police say she intentionally started a fire inside of a residence and left without contacting anyone.

Firefighters and police responded to the house fire in the first block of West Main Street around 2:30 p.m.

Robin M. Crouse, 36, told officers that she was dealing with personal problems. She then broke out second-floor windows at the house and started a fire in a metal tray "as a source of heat," police said.

Fire crews put out a fire in the common wall on the second floor of the duplex, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and interviewed neighbors, determining that Crouse was the suspect, according to police.

After the fire spread to the wall, Crouse left the house without notifying anyone, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, Crouse's criminal court docket was not yet filed.

