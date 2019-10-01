Ephrata police have dropped their proposal to open a training shooting range on a property in Adamstown Borough.

Borough council president Randy Good said he asked police to withdraw the request after getting negative feedback from residents of the small borough in northeastern Lancaster County.

“The public had a lot of concerns,” Good said.

Ephrata police introduced the idea at an August meeting. The range would have been constructed on borough-owned property at 234 Adamstown Road. Police said the range would give officers a space to fulfill basic training requirements and work on other tactical skills. Ephrata Police Department patrol Ephrata and Adamstown boroughs and Ephrata and West Cocalico townships.

At a Sept. 18 meeting with a committee from borough council and representatives from Ephrata police, residents asked questions about the impact the range would have on drinking water, property values, wildlife and animals and a nearby school, pool and park.

"We're concerned that the police force has a good place to … do what they need to do," Good said. "But when you started listening to the public and you look at the site, there are just many natural geographical impacts to overcome."

Ephrata police Lt. Thomas Shumaker sent a letter to Good on Thursday to formally withdraw the department's request.

“Our goal has always been the safety of — and service to — all of our customers. In this case, residents have expressed that they do not feel safe, nor well-served with our proposed training site,” Shumaker said in the letter. Reached Monday, he declined to comment further.