Police in Ephrata are searching for a teenage girl reported missing by her family.

Fifteen-year-old Maria Garcia was residing with extended family recently in Ephrata Township, but packed her belongings and hasn't been seen by her family since Aug. 6, police said.

Garcia has "extensive connections" of friends and family in Harrisburg, police said. The police report did not give physical description.

Police ask anyone who might have information on Garcia's whereabouts to contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.