The Ephrata Police Department is changing some procedures in light of the coronavirus.

"The Ephrata PD is committed to the health and wellness of the public we serve," the department said in a news release.

To limit possible exposure, to COVID-19, the department said it will take "minor incidents or low-value theft" reports over the phone instead of in person, the release said.

But "there are certainly instances that still require on-scene investigation," the department said, "and we will respond as necessary on a case-by-case basis.

Officers will now speak with people through the window at the police station, rather than coming into the lobby. But if privacy is required, the department said, "we may find another method to receive the report."

The employment fingerprinting service and station tours are also currently suspended, the department said.

Police said they are working with CrimeWatch -- a website that hosts police reports and allows the public to submit tips anonymously -- to allow people to report minor crimes and incidents.

"These changes are in response to the immediate situation," the department said, adding that they will rescind the changes "when prudent."

Ephrata seems to be the first department in Lancaster County to announce changes in light of COVID-19.

