When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, May 7.

What happened: Ephrata Police Department interim Chief Tom Shumaker, looking over the most current police report, revealed some of the effects of long-term coronavirus closures on local residents. “We’re running into more calls involving domestic disputes and emotional disturbance,” Shumaker said. “People are out of work, being harbored up at home. Six weeks into this, it’s starting to take its toll on folks.”

Traffic: Supervisors discussed the intersection of Indiantown and Line roads, where new four-way stop signs were installed in December. Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand reported complaints from residents about drivers failing to stop at the new signs, where flashing lights that were initially installed have been taken down according to state Department of Transportation rules. Supervisors floated the idea of painting lines, including the word “stop” at the intersection. The handling is complicated because the township border bisects it. The west side of Line Road is in West Cocalico, while the east side is in East Cocalico.

Next steps: The board will keep the intersection on its agenda to check on accident rates and what’s happening there.