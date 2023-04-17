Ephrata Borough police have charged a homeless man with stealing more than $24,000 in antiques from a man’s home.

Police said James O'Donnell, 48, stole the antiques during a Jan. 4 burglary. According to a criminal complaint, the owner found a brick thrown through a window of his residence, and multiple items were taken from his home and the shop attached to the back of his residence. Police did not disclose the name or address of the victim or a list of items taken.

In February, the owner of a storage space said he found the stolen property in a unit O'Donnell was using, according to the complaint. O'Donnell was arrested March 28 after he was found sleeping in a private structure. Police sent in a K9 unit to find O’Donnell after he tripped the motion sensors on the property. O'Donnell also had a blunt of marijuana on his person at his arrest, according to the complaint.

Police said they showed O'Donnell pictures of the recovered property and he admitted taking some of it. A search of the backpack O'Donnell had with him revealed collector coins, knives and Zippo lighters that were identified as stolen items.

Police have charged O'Donnell with criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and two counts of burglary. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.