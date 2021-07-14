Police in Ephrata are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway 16-year old that was last seen on July 9.

Bianca Marchino, of Ephrata, was reported as a runaway after her family noticed that she had left the house later in the evening on July 9, police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 125 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said there is no reason to believe that she is in danger and they believe she is in Lancaster County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.