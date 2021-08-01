An Ephrata motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after careening off the road and crashing in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Kevin Lee Logan, age unknown, was traveling south along Hackman Road near Lincoln Gardens Road when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole at 9:40 p.m., police said in a news release. It was not immediately clear when Logan died.

The crash remains under investigation by a crash reconstruction team, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact an on-duty officer or leave a tip on the CrimeWatch website.