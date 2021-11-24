Bucking the trend of some Lancaster County private schools, a Christian-based school in Ephrata with a booming student population is planning to move into a new, larger building in 2023.

Ephrata Mennonite School, which has seen its enrollment increase nearly 50% over the last 10 years, officially broke ground Tuesday on a new, 60,000-square-foot school that is estimated to cost between $12 million and $15 million.

The building, which is expected to open by the fall of 2023, is a quarter-mile north of Ephrata Mennonite’s current school, built in 1946 and located at 598 Stevens Road in Ephrata.

School Administrator Josh Good told LNP | LancasterOnline that it became clear a new building would be necessary after adding a high school program in the late 2000s. The current building, he said, is essentially bursting at the seams.

“Though growth is a blessing, our children are obliged to take lessons in garden sheds, closets, and a modular building, while our teachers work in storage rooms and hallways,” the school’s website explains. “Our water and sewer systems are causing problems from both age and increased usage. We simply cannot continue as we are.”

The new building will have about 22,000 more square feet of space, areas like a school chapel and community life center to hold public gatherings, a cafeteria so students no longer have to eat in their classrooms, a learning support center for students with special needs who are currently learning in closet-sized rooms, new athletic fields and a parking lot with about 300 spaces -- 100 more than the present lot -- Good said.

Ephrata Mennonite’s growth comes at an uncertain time for some local private schools as they face increased competition for a limited pool of students. Lancaster Mennonite, for example, has seen a nearly 60% enrollment dip from around 1,600 to 670 students since 2006. That has forced the school to announce plans to sell all but one of its campuses in an attempt to pay down debt and reposition itself in the area.

Ephrata Mennonite is still raising money to help pay for the building project. It’s raised $8 million and is looking to raise $4 million or $5 million more, Good said. Increasing costs for steel and other building products have caused some fluctuations in the project’s price, he said.

To prepare for continued growth, Good said the new 28-acre property is designed in a way that would allow the school to add another wing if necessary.