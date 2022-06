Ephrata Mennonite School held its commencement May 25 at DOVE Westgate Church.

The graduates are: Mikaela Alwine, Hans Burkholder, Kordell Copenhaver, James Gibson, Jesse Ginder, Jackson Good, Jenna Groff, Micah Harnish, Brooklyn Hurst, Miranda Martin, Lauren Martin, Dustin Martin, Katelyn Newswanger, Corina Mutt, Benjamin Schwartz, Uriah Stoltzfus, Tyrell Weaver, Micaiah Weaver, Danisha Wenger and Benjamin Zimmerman.