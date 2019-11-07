With a new year may come new start times at Ephrata Area School District.

Responding to mounting evidence that teenagers aren’t getting enough sleep, Superintendent Brian Troop in early 2020 is expected to recommend that the board delay school start times at the district’s middle and high schools to at least 8:30 a.m.

If the board proceeds with Troop’s recommendation, Ephrata would become the first Lancaster County school district to delay secondary school start times.

“This may be an area where we can improve the situation for our students by just aligning to the research,” Troop said.

The district has studied the issue since early spring. Troop said he quickly discovered Ephrata’s middle school and high school start times — 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively — didn’t necessarily match the physical and mental health needs of students.

What health experts say

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Sleep Foundation and others say teenagers generally suffer from a lack of sleep due to puberty and delayed sleep onset and wake times.

A state-commissioned report released in October suggested later secondary school start times would benefit students.

Ephrata enlisted WellSpan Health to compile research related to sleep needs and school start times.

In late September, Drs. Samantha Wertheimer and Lydia Bacon Hackenberg presented to the Ephrata school board. Research, they said, shows teenagers should get about nine hours of sleep per night, but most are getting less than seven. Sleep deficiency can lead to mood impairments, increased anxiety, drowsiness, increased drug and alcohol use, rapid weight gain and obesity, they said.

WellSpan rejected a request to interview the psychologists, because the organization didn’t want to interfere in Ephrata’s decision-making, a WellSpan spokeswoman said.

Still work to be done

In October, Ephrata surveyed nearly 1,100 students in grades seven through 12. Among the notable results: 81% of students said they get less than eight hours of sleep, 85% said they got eight or more hours of sleep when they were able to sleep in, and 94% said they have occasionally felt tired during the school day.

“That really told us this is a topic that we should be considering because it affects such a large majority of our population,” Troop said.

Troop said the board’s decision should come in January or February, 2020. New schedules could be in place as early as fall 2020.

Meanwhile, the district is studying potential impacts on extracurricular activities, bus schedules, child care and other issues. District officials will discuss that and more at a public meeting on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. inside the Ephrata Middle School auditorium.

Ephrata school board President Timothy Stayer could not be reached for comment.