A 21-year-old Ephrata man who shot four people in July 2020 will spend the next two dozen years in prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Mark Ivie Jr. was convicted in October of five counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering a person and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Ivie Jr. to 24 to 50 years in Prison on Dec. 22, according to the district attorney's office.

Mark Ivie Jr. was with his father, Mark Ivie Sr., when six unarmed people showed up to the Ivies' Blackberry Lane residence at 1:30 a.m. on July 5, 2020.

The district attorney's office said that Mark Ivie Jr. gave one of the people − a former coworker − his address so that the two could have a fist fight after an argument over a music video that appeared on Snapchat story.

Ivie Jr. was critical of the music video, the district attorney's office said.

The man and five other friends who were at a Fourth of July cookout together went to the address, meeting Mark Ivie Jr. and Mark Ivie Sr., who was holding an AR-15 rifle, the district attorney's office said.

Ivie Jr. and his former coworker began fighting and eventually the two went to the ground, according to the district attorney's office. When the pair got back to their feet, Mark Ivie Sr. handed his son the gun and threw a punch toward a man.

Mark Ivie Jr. "immediately" began shooting, the district attorney's office said.

He fired 14 shots, striking four of the men, according to the district attorney's office. Two other bullets went into nearby homes.

A neighboring home caught the incident on a surveillance system, showing Ivie Jr. "maneuvering around a truck to continue firing" after the men were running away, the district attorney's office said.

“Within the first three or four shots, everyone is running away,” said First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson. “But he keeps shooting. The defendant decided he wanted to win (the fight), and he made sure that he won.”

Mark Ivie Sr., 44, is charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, six counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault, according to the district attorney's office. His next court date is scheduled for January 28, 2022.