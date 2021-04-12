An Ephrata man wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol had not been arrested as of Monday, two days after LNP | LancasterOnline first identified him.

A reporter spotted Samuel Lazar and a woman getting out of a white Ford van believed to belong to him and going into his Washington Avenue apartment building about 1:20 p.m. Monday. Lazar ignored the reporter’s request to talk.

Lazar and the woman came out of the apartment several minutes later got into a maroon Dodge Charger and drove away, again not responding. And a man who answered a cell phone listed for Lazar hung up and did not respond to a follow-up text.

The FBI has not said why it is looking for Lazar, other than posting his photo to its “Capitol Violence” web page and asking the public for help identifying him.

Lazar has not been charged with a crime linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection, based on a search of publicly available federal district court records as of late Monday afternoon.

An FBI spokeswoman on Monday said the bureau had no further comment on him.

Keith Tolhurst, a retired FBI agent in Phoenix, Arizona, said there could be several reasons the FBI had not arrested Lazar, including the possibility that there’s been a delay in getting the information to the right people.

“It’s got to go through the chain. It’s got to be verified. It goes with all the other leads,” said Tolhurst, who was an agent for 24 years and now runs a private investigation company.

Another reason: Strategy. Speaking about investigations generally, Tolhurst said the FBI may not arrest people who are wanted while they work to gather more information.

“Once (someone is) arrested, there’s a timeline,” Tolhurst said, referring to speedy trial rules. “... You just can’t put the guy in jail and not divulge information.”

Another possibility is that the FBI and Lazar have been in contact and he is assisting them, Tolhurst said.

A photo of a man believed to be Lazar was first posted to the FBI’s website and to the bureau’s Twitter account on March 25.

LNP|LancasterOnline saw the picture last week and recognized the man as Lazar, who was featured in a Jan. 10 story about Lancaster County residents who went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

LNP|LancasterOnline was able to identify Lazar by carefully comparing his social media posts to widely disseminated video and photos of the violent events that day, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump to thousands of his supporters in which he urged them to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Several people who are familiar with Lazar also confirmed the FBI photo was him during LNP’s reporting of a story about him that ran online Saturday and in print Sunday.