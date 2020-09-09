A man attempted to assault a woman after walking inside her home on Tuesday in Ephrata, and then slammed a responding officer onto a vehicle, police said.

Matthew E. Don Bullian, 27, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal trespass and aggravated assault of a police officer.

A woman flagged down a police officer Tuesday night shortly after the home invasion, according to police. The woman told the officer that Don Bullian walked into her home in the first block of South Church Street at around 6:30 p.m. and tried to assault her several times, according to police.

The woman's children, ranging in age from 8 to 13, were home at the time, police said. She was eventually able to get Don Bullian out of the house.

The officer approached Don Bullian, who was still on scene, when Don Bullian "suddenly grabbed the officer and slammed the officer against a vehicle and began to assault the officer," police said.

The woman pulled Don Bullian off the officer, police said, and the officer arrested him.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The police report did not indicate if the officer sustained any injuries.

More Lancaster County news: