An Ephrata man was charged after inappropriately texting and arranging to meet an undercover police officer he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to Lancaster city police.

An undercover detective began texting 37-year-old Fekadu Fersha Gebre around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the affidavit of probable cause. During the conversation and believing the officer was a teenage girl, Gebre said he wanted them to perform oral sex on each other.

Gebre then texted, "lets meet," detailing what he wanted to do with the teen and agreeing to meet in the parking lot of McCaskey High School.

That's where officers arrested him, police said.

Police charged Gebre with six felonies, including two counts of criminal attempt of indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16 years old, and one count each of criminal attempt of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt of of statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt of corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility, according to court records.

He's in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $225,000 bail.

Gebre has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on January 25 in front of District Judge Bruce Roth.