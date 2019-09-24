An Ephrata man was charged after a string of crimes earlier this month, including theft and forgery.

Daniel Maurice Sanchez, 20, was charged with theft from a vehicle, criminal attempted theft, possession of methamphetamine, false identification to law enforcement and felony forgery after police arrested him on September 12 following a call for a man with a full-face skiing mask near the Ephrata Library at 8:53 a.m., according to police.

Sanchez was wanted by police after fingerprints gave him away for stealing a computer and accessories out of an unlocked car in the first block of Bethany Road earlier in September, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police say that Sanchez, who had recently been kicked out of his parent’s home, rifled through a vehicle's center console on Bethany Road before moving to another vehicle, where he stole an HP Elitebook 840 laptop, valued at $1,200, and a briefcase with computer accessories, valued at $25, sometime between September 4 and September 5.

Both vehicles were left unlocked, police said.

Fingerprints left on one of the vehicles identified Sanchez, police said.

The computer and accessories were later recovered further down Bethany Road by another resident, according to the affidavit.

In a separate incident, on September 11, Sanchez is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to make two separate purchases from McDonalds, according to the affidavit.

A manager of the Main Street McDonalds called police after noticing the counterfeit bills and told police that Sanchez, who was a former employee, had used $20 bills twice that day, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez used the fake bills on two separate purchases – one for a soda and one for a cheeseburger and soda, police said.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison, after failing to post bail, according to police.

