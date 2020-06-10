William Heagy Jr.

East Cocalico Township police charged William Heagy Jr., 24, of Ephrata, with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors after an investigation that began March 2020. 

An Ephrata man is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges after police say he assaulted a minor numerous times during a four-year span. 

William Heagy Jr., 24, admitted to sexually assaulting a child between 2011 and 2014 at a residence in Denver, East Cocalico Township police said. The child was 10-years-old when the assaults began. 

Police charged Heagy with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors after an investigation that began March 2020. 

Heagy was released on $20,000 bail, according to online court records, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for July 10. 

Sign up for our newsletter

For more Lancaster County police news: