An Ephrata man is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges after police say he assaulted a minor numerous times during a four-year span.
William Heagy Jr., 24, admitted to sexually assaulting a child between 2011 and 2014 at a residence in Denver, East Cocalico Township police said. The child was 10-years-old when the assaults began.
Police charged Heagy with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors after an investigation that began March 2020.
Heagy was released on $20,000 bail, according to online court records, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for July 10.