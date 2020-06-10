An Ephrata man is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges after police say he assaulted a minor numerous times during a four-year span.

William Heagy Jr., 24, admitted to sexually assaulting a child between 2011 and 2014 at a residence in Denver, East Cocalico Township police said. The child was 10-years-old when the assaults began.

Police charged Heagy with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors after an investigation that began March 2020.

Heagy was released on $20,000 bail, according to online court records, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for July 10.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County police news: