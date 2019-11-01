An Ephrata Township man will serve at least nine years in prison for setting fire to his own house during a domestic dispute and risking the lives of first responders who rescued him, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Michael Thomas Matthews, 52, to nine to 27 years in prison.

A jury found Matthews guilty of three felonies: aggravated arson, arson and causing catastrophe, court records show.

Matthews and his wife were inside their Hoover Drive home May 14, 2018 when Matthews started lighting things on fire, according to Ephrata Police Department. She got out safely, police said.

A police sergeant testified at the two-day trial that Matthews was at the front door when police arrived, went inside and locked the door, according to the district attorney's office.

Firefighters found Matthews hiding in a closet and rescued him from the home. He was critically injured and spent time at Crozer Burner Center in Delaware County.

A firefighter was treated at the scene and the home was condemned, the district attorney’s office said.

