An Ephrata Borough man fired from his job at a property restoration business in Lancaster was arrested for aggravated assault after pistol whipping a co-worker Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police arrested Jose H. Vazquez, 46, on Wednesday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The arrest stemmed from a Tuesday incident — described in detail in a criminal complaint — in which Vazquez is accused of striking a co-worker in the back of the head with a pistol that then discharged.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incident happened after an early meeting in which Vazquez was fired from his job at Paul Davis Restorations. Vazquez took a company vehicle, without authorization, and headed home to unload some of his belongings, Ephrata Police Detective Beth Rivera wrote in the complaint.

The co-worker had accompanied Vazquez to help calm him down, according to the affidavit. But once at his Ephrata Borough home, in the 1000 block of Rettew Road, Vazquez pulled a silver semi-automatic pistol from a sweatshirt pocket, pointed it at the co-worker, threatened to kill him and pushed “the muzzle of the pistol into (his) forehead.”

Vazquez then directed the co-worker to walk to the rear of the house and then struck him with the pistol in the back of the head, according to the complaint. When Vazquez hit the man, the gun discharged.

The co-worker told police after the gun was fired, he smelled gun powder and felt pain, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man needed four stiches for a cut on the back of his head.

He also had a large bump on the back of his head and later found a "bullet hole" in his sweatshirt, which was brand new, according to police.

Another co-worker arrived shortly after the assault, according to police. When Vazuez's co-workers went to leave, he walked up to the driver's side and threatened to kill the man, his family and the other co-worker's family.

Vazquez also told the men that he was a Pagan, which is typically referred to in reference of an outlaw motorcycle club, police said.

Bail was set at $200,000, according to Commonwealth Court dockets.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 19.