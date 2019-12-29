One person was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.
Killed was Hunter Douglas Lehman, 21, of Ephrata, police said.
Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Kleinfeltersville Road and Laurel Drive at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, for the crash.
The Lancaster County Coroner, Stephen Diamantoni, was called to the scene.
Efforts to reach Diamantoni were unsuccessful.
Initial calls to 911 said that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, police said. When emergency crews arrived, they found Lehman in the vehicle, police said.
Police said they are still investigating the crash, though initial indications identify speed as a contributing factor.
Anyone with further information concerning the crash is encouraged to call Sgt. Rodney King at 717-733-0965.
Correction: An earlier version stated the crash happened Sunday evening. The crash took place early Sunday morning.