An Ephrata man died Tuesday in a head-on crash in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

Ray Keith Weir, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, The Daily Item reports.

Officer Brandon Cohick of the Ralpho Township Police Department told the news agency that witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on in the 200 block of West Valley Avenue cross into the westbound lane and hit a green Toyota Tundra.

Witnesses said the Tundra tried to swerve to avoid impact, according to the report.

Weir's case of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma, Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley told the news agency. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.