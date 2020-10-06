An Ephrata man is in jail after he repeatedly refused to leave an elementary school grounds in Lititz on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said Daniel C. Smith, 53, of the 100 block of State Street, refused to leave when a school officer repeatedly told him to leave J.R. Bonfield Elementary School shortly after 8 a.m., telling the officer that he wouldn't leave and would continue through to the school.

Smith was detained until Lititz police arrived and took him into custody. Smith was charged with defiant trespass and was being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

Smith was also jailed for violating bail conditions from an earlier arrest, police said.

Lancaster city police charged him with three counts of aggravated assault after two incidents at while he was a patient at Lancaster General Hospital in August. On Aug. 11, he punched a nurse in the stomach and on Aug. 18, he kicked one nurse in the neck and another nurse in the head, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing on the trespass charge is scheduled for Wednesday before Lititz District Judge Edward Tobin.

