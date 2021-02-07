An Ephrata man was shot and killed Friday morning in a Berks County hookah lounge, according to Cumru Township police.

Albert Duran, 33, was killed during a shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Diamonds Lounge at 360 East Wyomissing Avenue in Cumru Township, police said.

Duran was among four people who were shot in the club, according to police. Michael Rodriguez, 27, of Lancaster; Rashim Rashid, 26, of Reading and Luis Lopez, 31, of Reading were also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.