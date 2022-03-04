An Ephrata man told police he was under the influence of methamphetamines when he was trying to flee from two officers, eventually hitting both their cars with his vehicle before he was arrested, according to West Earl Township police.

Trevor Lamont McNeil, 31, successfully fled from Northern Lancaster County Regional Police shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, police said. Officers spotted him shortly after, near Newport Road and Oregon Pike in West Earl Township.

When police tried to pull him over, he slowed "as if the vehicle was pulling over, then tried to speed away," police said. McNeil struck both officers' cars during his effort to escape, before eventually being boxed-in by police cruisers.

A child was in McNeil's vehicle during the chase, police said. EMS evaluated the child before releasing them to a family member.

Police didn't release the child's age.

McNeil is charged one felony count each of endangering the welfare of a child, fleeing or attempting to elude officers and flight to avoid apprehension, according to court dockets. He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of accidents involving damage, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two summary traffic offenses.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 15, in front of District Judge Jonathan Heisse.