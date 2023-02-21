An Ephrata Borough man has been charged with seven felonies after authorities found nearly 400 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Adrian Brennan, 22, of Ephrata, was arrested and charged Wednesday, Feb. 15, with three counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of criminal use of communication facility.

Ephrata Borough Police began investigating Brennan after they received three tips through CyberTipline Reports. Police investigated IP addresses where sexually explicit images of children were being uploaded to Brennan's Google Drive cloud storage, according to a criminal complaint.

Police searched Brennan's Gross Street apartment on Feb. 2, finding 386 images of child pornography across three cell phones and a laptop, according to the complaint.

Brennan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Tony S. Russell on March 14. He is currently free on $30,000 unsecured bail.