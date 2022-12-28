An Ephrata man found dead in an Ephrata intersection early Sunday morning may have been fatally injured after he jumped from a tractor trailer he was riding on, according to Ephrata police.

An officer came upon a person down in the roadway near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday. The officer met with a passing motorist who was rendering aid to the man, later identified as 39-year-old Paul Donnelly.

EMS also responded, but Donnelly died at the scene, police said.

A woman who was driving westbound in the 300 block of West Main Street told police that she was following a tractor trailer before seeing Donnelly on the ground. Police found the tractor trailer and driver a short distance from the scene, who said he did not see anyone in or near the street when he drove through the area, police said.

Officers closely examined the truck and didn't find any evidence that it hit a pedestrian. Officers also reviewed footage from the truck's dash camera, which confirmed there were no pedestrians in the area when the tractor trailer drove through, police said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby building that showed a different angle of the intersection also showed no pedestrians in the area, but as the truck left, Donnelly could be seen lying in the roadway, police said.

Police believe Donnelly may have been riding on some part of the tractor trailer undetected by the driver and fell or jumped from the moving vehicle, resulting in his injuries. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office ruled that Donnelly died of multiple traumatic injuries and that his death was accidental.

Ephrata police continue to investigate. Police ask anyone who may have home or vehicle footage between midnight and 12:40 a.m. from Sunday, Dec. 25, in the area of West Main Street at Martin Avenue, or on West Main Street between the Square and Martin Avenue, to contact Sgt. Matthew Randolph 717-738-9200 ext. 221.