A man found dead in an Ephrata intersection last month suffered fatal injuries after he climbed to underside of a moving tractor-trailer he was riding on and fell, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Ephrata Police made their determination after asking the public for video footage in the area.

An officer came upon a person down in the roadway near West Main Street and Martin Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The officer met with a passing motorist who was rendering aid to the man, later identified as 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, of Ephrata.

EMS also responded, but Donnelly died at the scene, police said.

In response to the request for video records, police received footage Tuesday that showed Donnelly climb onto the tractor-trailer and lie down on the chassis between the cab and trailer as it stopped at an intersection, police said.

Donnelly then climbed under the chassis and held on upside down as the truck pulled away out of the camera's view, police said. The truck then drove into West Main Street past Martin Avenue when he fell.

Police previously said officers found the tractor-trailer and driver a short distance from the scene, and the driver said he did not see anyone in or near the street when he drove through the area, police said. Officers also did not find any evidence that the truck had hit a pedestrian, and footage from its dash camera confirmed there were no pedestrians in the area when the tractor-trailer drove through.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined Donnelly died of multiple traumatic injuries, and that his manner of death was accidental.

Police are not filing charges.