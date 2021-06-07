An Ephrata man led authorities on a high-speed chase that led through multiple properties and jurisdictions in an attempt to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants, according to New Holland police.

Derek Charles Lawson, 23, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, eight traffic violations and a drug violation.

Officers initially attempted to pull over Lawson after they spotted him driving a Suzuki motorcycle with an illegible registration plate in the 600 block of West Main Street in Earl Township at around 11:23 p.m. on June 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Lawson instead accelerated away, reaching speeds of more than 110 mph while driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, police said.

Authorities discontinued the chase, but then later spotted Lawson once more and again attempted to pull him over, according to the affidavit. Lawson again fled, traveling through multiple backyards along Mentzer Road in New Holland.

Officers discontinued the chase a second time, but were able to speak to a women who identified Lawson as the motorcycle’s driver, police said. Lawson had two active warrants for driving under the influence and simple assault, as well as a suspended driver’s license due to a prior DUI.

Police found Lawson and the motorcycle a third time a short time later near North Shirk and East Farmersville roads in Earl Township, according to the affidavit. Lawson then wrecked the motorcycle in the 3000 block of Division Highway after about a 1-mile pursuit and then fled into a nearby field, where he was found after a brief search.

Lawson was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $150,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on June 15.

Lawson was previously charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension and other traffic violations in 2020, according to court records. The result of those charges was not clear in court documents.