Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect details from the West Earl Township Police Department and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

An Ephrata man died following a crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the northbound of Route 222 near West Main Street, according to dispatch reports. Responding officers from West Earl Township Police were told that one vehicle had flipped and the occupant was ejected from the vehicle, according to a release issued Monday.

Police determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash. A 2019 Ford pickup, driven by 60-year-old Edwin Hayes, was driving "at a high rate of speed" in the left lane of Route 222 northbound and rear ended a 2015 Nissan Murano, according to the release.

Hayes then lost control of his truck, hit a Chrysler 200 that was in the right lane, went off the road and flipped multiple times, police said. Hayes was ejected from the vehicle at that time.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Following an external examination, Hayes' cause of death as determined to be multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of his death was ruled accidental.