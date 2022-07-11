An Ephrata man died following a crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the northbound of Route 222 near West Main Street, according to dispatch reports. Initial reports indicate multiple vehicles were involved and that at least one person was ejected. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office reports rollover was also reported in the crash.

Edwin Hayes, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner, according to the Coroner's Office. His cause and manner of death are still pending.