A 21-year-old Ephrata man was convicted of more than a dozen charges for a July 2020 shooting that injured four people following a fistfight over a Snapchat argument, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

A jury on Wednesday found Mark Ivie Jr. guilty of five counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering a person and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

The verdict was delivered after three days of testimony, including testimony from Ivie Jr.'s former coworker, who posted a music video on Snapchat which started the argument, according to the district attorney's office. Ivie Jr. "criticized" the video.

Ivie Jr. was originally charged with six counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The former coworker was having a Fourth of July cookout with five other people when the argument over Snapchat started with Ivie Jr., according to the district attorney's office. Then, Ivie Jr. sent his Blackberry Lane address for the two to meet and fight.

According to the district attorney's office, the six people from the cookout showed up at the Ivie's home and found Ivie Jr. and his father, Mark Ivie Sr., waiting in the front of the house around 1:30 a.m. Ivie Sr. was holding an AR-15.

Ivie Jr. and "a member of the group" started fighting and both went to the ground, the district attorney's office said. When they got back to their feet, Ivie Sr. handed the gun to Ivie Jr. and then threw a punch at one of the men.

Ivie Jr. fired off 14 shots, hitting four of the people and striking a nearby houses, according to the district attorney's office. As the group ran away, Ivie Jr. maneuvered "around a truck to keep firing, according to police.

A neighboring home caught the entire fight and shooting on surveillance system, according to the district attorney's office.

"Within the first three or four shots, everyone is running away, but he keeps shooting," said lead prosecutor Travis S. Anderson during the trial. "(Ivie Jr.) decided he wanted to win (the fight), and he made sure that he won."

Ivie Jr. showed no emotion or reaction as the verdict was read, according to the district attorney's office.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 22, 2021.

According to the district attorney's office, Ivie Jr. could be sentenced to more than a century in prison.

His bail was increased from $1 million to $1.5 million after the conviction. Ivie Jr. had bail denied originally, before it was set at $1 million. He never posted bail, according to court records.

Ivie Sr., 44, was charged with six counts of criminal conspiracy, six charges of aggravated assault and a charge of simple assault, the district attorney said. He has an upcoming trail.

Ivie Sr. posted his $750,000 bail on July 8, 2020, via a bondsman, court records show.