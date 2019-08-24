An Ephrata man that stalked a woman and repeatedly punched her was found and arrested in a cornfield on Saturday, along Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata police said.

Jordan Kellander, 26, is charged with a felony count of stalking and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and simple assault after he punched a woman in her face and wrist "several times causing injuries," as they drove around Ephrata in the early-morning hours on August 23, according to police.

The woman tried to leave the vehicle at one point, but Kellander pulled her back in and made her continue driving, police said.

Kellander was taken to Lancaster County Prison. Bail information was not immediately available.

